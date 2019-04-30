Fitness Rangers
In East Sacramento
http://www.fitnessrangers.net
Prenatal Open House
Saturday May 4th, 9:30am
davis.fit4mom.com
Queens Support Queens ~ Purse Drive
Collecting Feminine Hygiene Products
Dental Products
Sanitary Products
Grooming Products
(916) 272-5060
Leaders of Tomorrow After School Program
http://www.leadersoftomorrowasp.com
Facebook/Instagram : Leaders of Tomorrow After-School Program
CENTRAL VALLEY STRONGEST MAN AND WOMAN
MAY 18, 2019
MCHENRY AVENUE
MODESTO, CA 95350
RELENTLESSFITNESSMODESTO.COM
Zocalo
Midtown, Sacramento, Roseville
Instagram: zocalorestaurant
zocalosacramento.com
Big Day of Giving: Foothill Dog Rescue
Walk a Mile in Their Paws
May 2 (BDOG)
Noon-3pm and 5pm-7pm
4131 South Shingle Road
Shingle Springs
http://www.foothilldogrescue.org
530-676-DOGS (3647)
EMIGH HARDWARE
3555 El Camino Ave
Sacramento
(916) 482-1900
http://emigh.com/
Movie Outlet
5800 Madison Ave. Suite P
(916) 568-9488
Vans Custom Culture Contest
Cast Your Vote for Sheldon High School
Voting Open Thru Friday May 3: https://customculture.vans.com/
Link for Shorty Awards, scroll down to parenting/family category: https://shortyawards.com/11th/influencer/finalists
Her nomination: https://shortyawards.com/11th/thejesssfam
Youtube channel name: JesssFam
Instagram: @jesssfam
facebook.com/JesssFam
(make sure there is 3 s’s in all social media handles)