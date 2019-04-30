



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – May 4 is known as “Star Wars Day” and now the State of California may officially recognize the title.

The California Assembly introduced a Resolution declaring May 4, 2019 as “Star Wars Day.” The date was picked so people can cleverly say “May the Fourth Be With You.”

The Assembly drafted the Resolution in advance of Disneyland’s new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” set to open May 31, 2019. The new land cost $1 billion and will add 1,400 permanent jobs.

It read, in part:

“Resolved by the Assembly of the State of California, the Senate thereof concurring, That the Legislature recognizes the Star Wars franchise upon the celebration of the opening of “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge,” the largest single site expansion to date of Disneyland Park, and commends the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney Company for their decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond; and be it further Resolved, That the Legislature declares May 4, 2019, as Star Wars Day.”

“Star Wars” was created by Modesto native George Lucas. The first film of the franchise was released in 1977.

The Assembly Rules Committee passed ACR 72 Monday by a vote of 10-0.