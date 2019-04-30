



AUBURN (CBS13) – A Placer County Sheriff’s Sergeant found a U.S. Marine Vietnam Veteran hat left behind at a gas station last week and now the Sheriff’s Office is trying to get the ball cap back to its rightful owner.

The hat has a Purple Heart pinned to one side and a Skull and Crossbones pinned to the other side. It appears to be black with a bit of fading on the front and the brim.

The hast was left on top of a gas pump at the Shell Gas Station on Lincoln Way in Auburn last week. Someone found it and turned it into the convenience store workers.

Some people suggested looking on the back of the Purple Heart for the veteran’s name.

If you recognize the hat contact the gas station or Placer County Sheriff’s Office.