



— A rural area is rocked by a series of mailbox break-ins. It happened sometime Sunday night into early Monday morning in the quiet San Joaquin County community of Lockeford. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it wasn’t the first time.

Blocked by a boat and shielded by a fence, vandals broke into to the back of a mailbox on Juniper Avenue, a neighborhood nestled up against vineyards on the outskirts of town.

“It’s a problem,” said resident Dorothy Chrisman.

The mailbox was just one of many damaged by vandals in five different neighborhoods. Deputies said vandals also targeted mailboxes on Wildwood Drive, Lockewood Lane, Oak Knoll Avenue and Arrowhead Drive.

“I just think it might be travelers that are coming through because we’re so close to highway 88 that people come through here from everywhere,” said Tracie Connors, who works nearby.

In total, deputies said 72 mailboxes were hit. Each one, they said, was pried open in a matter of minutes. Most of the mailboxes had something obstructing it from public view, but at least one was out in the open.

“That’s why we got a P.O. Box. We used to have it delivered to our house, but they were breaking into mailboxes so we got a P.O. Box. It’s safer,” said resident Donna West.

Others questioned whether a post office box is the better option.

“Everywhere you go. You just have to watch out for people. Always on guard,” added Connors.

Back in January, sheriff deputies said the Lockeford Post Office was also broken into.

“It’s really scary they would walk right in here with so many people around and do something like that,” said Connors.

At the same time, deputies said the Woodbridge, Victor and Thornton Post Offices were targeted.

“Your mailboxes are broken into so you want to come to the post office to pick up your mail and the post office is even broken into, so I just think it’s bad,” Chrisman said.

For now, those impacted by the break-ins have no other choice but to get their mail at the Post Office.

“It’s really hard closing at 5 o’clock because people coming home from work. I mean, when will they get their mail?” said West.

Some people said they’re already making plans for when their mailboxes are replaced.

“You have to get your mail right away,” said Chrisman. “We know about what time the post office delivers our mail so we usually go out and get it and bring it in.”

Sheriff Deputies said the Lockeford Post Office is also working to replace its outdated mailboxes to make them more secure, but so far doesn’t have a timeline. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.