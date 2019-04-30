Californians are paying more than $4 for a gallon of gas, and prices are creeping up in the rest of the nation, too. Full credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images





SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gas prices are on the rise, creeping toward the record-high prices from 2012.

We took a look at the current average gas prices to see how California compares to the rest of the nation. All gas prices courtesy of AAA. For Tuesday, April 30, the National Average is $2.882 and California’s Average is $4.084.

READ ALSO: $4 Gas Is Here. Now What?

Here are some stats about California’s average gas prices:

CALIFORNIA Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $4.084 $4.232 $4.343 $4.103 Yesterday Avg. $4.080 $4.227 $4.340 $4.101 Week Ago Avg. $4.033 $4.186 $4.296 $4.079 Month Ago Avg. $3.601 $3.742 $3.856 $3.896 Year Ago Avg. $3.615 $3.759 $3.869 $3.831

The highest recorded price for Regular Unleaded gas was on Oct. 9, 2012, at $4.671 a gallon.

The expensive prices at the pump may even be prompting some criminal activity. Last week a driver was arrested in Oroville for stocking up on hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel and loading the barrels into his minivan.

Here are some of the average prices from local cities:

Yolo has the highest prices in the region is $4.015 for regular, compared to $3.512 last year. Sacramento is not far behind with $4.005 a gallon.

READ ALSO: Gov. Newsom Seeks Explanation For High Gas Prices

Stockton-Lodi has not yet broken $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded, but are close at an average of $3.990 a gallon. Modesto and Yuba City follow close behind, both with an average of $3.943 for regular fuel. Last year gas was, on average, $3.430/gallon in Yuba City.

For more information on daily gas prices and averages across the country, check out AAA gas prices.