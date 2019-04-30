



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Diocese of Sacramento released the list of 44 priests and two deacons “credibly accused” of sexually abusing 130 boys and girls over the course of seven decades. Eight of the priests worked at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Downtown Sacramento. The Cathedral is the Seat of the Bishop of the Sacramento Diocese.

On the list:

Gerardo Beltran Rico (1988-1989) Vincent Brady (1993-2000) James Casey (1935-1936) Rodolfo Delgado (1983-1987) Oscar Figueroa (2006-2009) Vito Mistretta (1942-1946) Murrough Wallace (1970-1990) Mario Blanco Porras, SDB (1969-1972)

Gerardo Beltran Rico is accused of abusing 15 boys and girls, all under the age of 14. Mario Blanco Porras is accused of abusing 21 boys.

The diocese encourages anyone who may have been abused to come forward and receive help.

See the full list of clergy the Diocese of Sacramento says have been credibly accused of sexual misconduct here.