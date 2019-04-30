SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The number of dogs stolen in 2018 dropped 20% from the year before, with Yorkshire Terrier once again leading the American Kennel Club list.
The AKC does a yearly theft report. In 2018 it found 437 dogs were stolen, down 108 from 2017.
Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2018
- Yorkshire Terrier
- French Bulldog
- Shih Tzu
- Chihuahua
- Pomeranian
- Siberian Husky
Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2017
- Yorkshire Terrier
- German Shepherd Dog
- Chihuahua
- Shih Tzu
- Siberian Husky
- Bulldog
Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2016
- Yorkshire Terrier
- Chihuahua
- Bulldog
- Pomeranian
- Shih Tzu
- German Shepherd Dog
Pit bulls and pit bull mixes also rank as one of the most stolen dogs.
The AKC recommends dog owners do what they can to protect their pets, including not leaving them in the car, or tied up outside of a store or restaurant. They also recommend making sure your dog is microchipped and the information is up to date. Owners of high-value dogs are also advised not to post where they live, places they frequent, or how much they paid for their dogs.