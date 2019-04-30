ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 2: Linda Hopson walks her dog, Tiny Pinocchio, in a mall June 2, 2003 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Hopson is vying to have her dog named the world\'s smallest dog. Tiny Pinocchio, a 15-month-old Yorkshire terrier, weighs in at one pound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)





SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The number of dogs stolen in 2018 dropped 20% from the year before, with Yorkshire Terrier once again leading the American Kennel Club list.

The AKC does a yearly theft report. In 2018 it found 437 dogs were stolen, down 108 from 2017.

Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2018

Yorkshire Terrier French Bulldog Shih Tzu Chihuahua Pomeranian Siberian Husky

Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2017

Yorkshire Terrier German Shepherd Dog Chihuahua Shih Tzu Siberian Husky Bulldog

Top AKC-Recognized Breeds Stolen 2016

Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Bulldog Pomeranian Shih Tzu German Shepherd Dog

Pit bulls and pit bull mixes also rank as one of the most stolen dogs.

The AKC recommends dog owners do what they can to protect their pets, including not leaving them in the car, or tied up outside of a store or restaurant. They also recommend making sure your dog is microchipped and the information is up to date. Owners of high-value dogs are also advised not to post where they live, places they frequent, or how much they paid for their dogs.