



— Governor Gavin Newsom is putting millions of dollars in state money toward increasing safety at places of worship.

This comes after this weekend’s deadly shooting at a Chabad in Poway. Police are calling it a hate crime.

Now California’s leaders are putting funding into security and education to try to make a change. The governor’s $15 million grant will go toward improvements in physical security.

On Monday, the capitol honored Holocaust Remembrance Day by hearing from a survivor, just days after the deadly hate-filled shooting in Poway.

“What happened in Poway, California this weekend is an example of when hate takes root. Then, hate turns to violence and violence turns to death,” Stephen Smith, from the USC Shoah Foundation, said.

Governor Newsom said hate crimes and antisemitism is on the rise.

“That money pales in comparison to the need for mosques, synagogues, and other institutions. This state will do what the federal government and is not doing,” Newsom said.

This money goes to non-profit organizations that are at risk of hate-motivated violence, and not just Jewish temples.

“These are not just Jewish community institutions. These are mosques and synagogues and places that would be at risk of hate-motivated violence,” said Assemblyman Jessie Gabriel (D- Santa Monica), who created the bill.

The grant will fund more security guards, in some cases armed, better cameras and physical barriers. Newsom said work on this goes beyond legislation.

“You have to change a culture, you can’t just change laws. It’s not just about money, it’s about a mindset,” Newsom said.

The governor said he hopes to put these changes into the May revise of the state budget.