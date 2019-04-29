



— Chaos erupted Saturday night in downtown Sacramento during a concert by rap group SOB x RBE at the Ace of Spades.

The Vallejo group was on stage performing at the nightclub in 1400 block of R Street when the fight broke out. Video shows several people fighting on the stage and then falling into the area in front of the stage. Some spectators then get involved in the brawl.

SOB X RBE fighting at the ace of spades AND OBM HOPS IN PLUS MORE #SOBxRBE #aceofspades #fight pic.twitter.com/fIdmHRsgtB — Lul Ace (@lilboatace1) April 28, 2019

Police arrived and dispersed the crowd from inside the venue and those outside the venue as well.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, police say.

This is not the first time a performer got into a fight while performing at Ace of Spades. On July 19, 2018, Tim Hildebrand was punched in the face by Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness over a political dispute.

Officers say Ness climbed into the crowd during the band’s performance reportedly to go after a heckler who had been taunting him. They say Ness threw punches before getting back on stage and resuming the song.