SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – TLC, Tony! Toni! Toné!, and Martina McBride are three of the headliners at the 2019 California State Fair Toyota Concert Series.

Free concerts will take place every night of the annual Fair, which runs July 12-28 at Cal Expo. Certain shows will charge for reserved seats.

July 12: Plain White T’s ($15 reserved seats)

July 13: Queen Nation

July 14: TLC ($25 reserved seats)

July 15: Def Leppard Tribute

July 16: Clay Walker ($20 reserved seats)

July 17: The Marshall Tucker Band ($15 reserved seats)

July 18: Petty and the Heartshakers

July 19: Sean Kingston ($20 reserved seats)

July 20: Joe Nichols ($15 reserved seats)

July 21: Mariachi Vargas ($25 reserved seats)

July 22: The Boys of Summer

July 23: 38 Special ($20 reserved seats)

July 24: We Are Messengers ($15 reserved seats)

July 25: California Surf, Inc. ($15 reserved seats)

July 26: Tony! Toni! Toné! ($15 reserved seats)

July 27: Journey Revisited

July 28: Martina McBride ($25 reserved seats)

You can buy tickets HERE.