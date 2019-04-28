95-Year-Old Vet BirthdayWe wish a special 95-year-old vet a happy birthday.

14 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Idris Elba MarriedAshley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

14 hours ago

Kings Plant OrchardMarshall Harris is live at the Green Acres Nursery & Supply talking to members of the Kings giving back to the community by helping to plant some trees at the common ground church.

14 hours ago

Doggy DashJordan Segundo is live at William Land Park learning about the SPCA Doggy Dash that helps care for more than 5,000 dogs annually .

14 hours ago

Royal UpdatesWe are talking to Susan Skinner, our local British expert, who is on royal baby watch for 2019 as she shares her thoughts,and what's to expect!

14 hours ago