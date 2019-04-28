



— A welfare check on a Sacramento man over the weekend ended with him being arrested on charges relating to weapons of mass destruction.

On Saturday, April 27 around 9:18 a.m., police were called to the apartment of 35-year-old David Wolpert in the 5900 block of 15th Avenue after someone called 911 saying they were concerned for his safety, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

ALSO: Sacramento Man Rescued After Falling Off Cliff Near Santa Barbara

When police arrived at Wolpert’s Tahoe Park apartment, they say they found potentially dangerous materials, chemicals, and equipment commonly used to make explosives.

The police department’s Explosive Ordnance Detail came to the scene, and along with firefighters and other law enforcement

partners, evacuated nearby residents who could be injured or killed by an explosion.

Investigators say were no specific threats against any specific person or place. They also said they had not found any assembled explosives.

Wolpert was booked into jail on charges of attempted possession or manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).