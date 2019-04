SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It may be in the 80s in parts of our region, but the National Weather Service is cautioning people not to get into local rivers.

Water temperatures are near are below 60 degrees, which is extremely dangerous.

Area waterways are running dangerously cold & fast due to mountain snow melt. Always be cautious around the water & wear a life vest! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/NX8NK2FLmW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 27, 2019

NWS says in water that cold, you will quickly lose total control of your breathing, and even experienced swimmers will quickly lose muscle control.