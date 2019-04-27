SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — More than 400 special-needs students competed in Natomas for the Invitational Field Day.

On Friday, more than 400 students from across the region gathered for an exhilarating day of games hosted by Natomas High School.

The goal; to spotlight abilities, not disabilities.

“I think it’s really fun and my friends also had lots of fun today,” said athlete Zarria Aaradcastle, athlete

From bean bag throws to relays, it was an event where everyone walked away a champ.

“It’s win-win-win. There’s no loss today. It’s an amazing day,” said Scott Pitts of Natomas High School.

And the exclamation point, students from Natomas High who served as buddies, cheering on each athlete as they made their way to victory.

Nearly 600 students volunteered, and the goal of the event is to strengthen the relationships between students of all groups.