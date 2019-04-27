Deputy Semenuk took some time to lay a training track (he walks around specific areas to leave his “scent”, and see how well his K9 picks up on it), with multiple directional changes and concealed a toy at the end of the track.





— Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared a video showing how they train their K9s.

In the video, deputies use different types of tracking training.