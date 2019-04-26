



The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday that the franchise and the NBA are launching a joint investigation into allegations against new Sacramento coach Luke Walton. Kelli Tennant, a former TV reporter who worked for Spectrum SportsNet LA, claims in her lawsuit that Walton tried to force himself on her in 2014.

Here are some fast facts about the Tennant, who’s an author, former broadcaster, and former college athlete.

Kelly Michelle Tennant was born on December 10, 1987 in Temecula, California to parents Steve and Viviana. She has one sibling — younger brother, Steven Tennant.

Happy #NationalSiblingsDay #tbt to my little bubby baby Steven Michael. Love him 💗 sometimes don't like him though. 😉 pic.twitter.com/3z6G8S1E0R — Kelli Tennant (@KelliTennant) April 11, 2014

Tennant attended Chaparral High School in Temecula where she led the team to the 2004 CIF Division I-A and Southern California regional finals, according to her bio. She played on the 2004 Junior National Team and earned 2004 Volleyball Magazine All-America first team honors.

thank you to my hometown newspaper @PEcom_news for this little gem today. what a #TBT #temecula pic.twitter.com/ixNRakQUQd — Kelli Tennant (@KelliTennant) September 3, 2015

After high school, Tennant went to the University of Southern California on a scholarship and played on the women’s volleyball team in 2005 and 2006. She also studied public relations and hoped to work as a news or sports anchor. She was forced to retire from the team at age 19 when she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. She also admitted to having an eating disorder in college.

Tennant wrote a book “The Transition: Every Athlete’s Guide to Life After Sports” of which Luke Walton wrote the forward.