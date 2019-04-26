



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two area schools have the opportunity to win $75,000 for their arts program, but they need your help.

The students’ Vans designs are top 50 finalists in the Vans Custom Culture Contest and voting is now open to the public.

Sheldon High School students created two designs for the competition. One is an homage to Sacramento and the other pays tribute to board sports.

Highlands High School is also a finalist, with a “Local Flavor” pair that shows off California landscapes, and an “Off The Wall” pair.

You can vote for your favorite and learn more about their programs on the Vans Custom Culture website. Voting is open until May 3 at 5 p.m. PST, and you can vote once per day.