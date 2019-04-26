



— The 10th Annual Sacramento Beer Week kicks off Friday and runs until May 5.

Beer Week features 164 events from the second annual Sac Mac + Brew Review to Doggy Dash at William Land Park and a Cornhole Battle of Local Breweries.

ALSO: Man Loses More Than 30 Pounds Drinking Only Beer During Lent

The expansive week features events and beers for every beer lover. You can search the Beer Week website by specific types of beer, breweries, and events, which range from festivals, charity events, beer dinners, beer pairings, special releases, and more.

All the information can be found on the Sacramento Beer Week website.