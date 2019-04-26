Menu
5 AM Club
Talent Bios
Show Info
Contact Us
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
Daily Photos
News
Editor's Picks
Station Info
Video
Latest
Inspire Hope & Dreams
Ashley Williams is learning how one program is inspiring young women to live out their dreams!
9 minutes ago
House Fire Investigation Update
New pictures are out this morning that show the destruction inside a Lincoln home after a kitchen fire sparked this morning.
20 minutes ago
Trivia Toast Pt 2
It’s the latest game show sweeping the nation! Every morning Courtney tests our knowledge across the board: entertainment, nature, history, science, sports, fashion, pop culture, you name it!
27 minutes ago
Haggin Oaks Golf Expo Pt 2
Jordan Segundo is looking to purchase a set of golf clubs now that he has perfected his swing.
28 minutes ago
News of the Weird: Mother and Son Outfits
Cody has some odd headliners for today’s News of the Weird!
35 minutes ago
SHOW INFO
Latest
Friday's Show Info (4/26/19)
Thursday's Show Info (4/25/19)
Wednesday's Show Info (4/24/19)
Tuesday's Show Info (4/23/19)
Monday's Show Info (4/22/19)
SEGMENTS
BIOS
5AM CLUB
More
Contests
Talent Bios
Station Info
Daily Photos
News
Contact Us
Editor's Picks
The CW31
KMAX LIVE
Watch Now
Lili Reinhart Tests Her Teen Drama Knowledge
April 26, 2019 at 9:55 am
Filed Under:
Betty Cooper
,
conde nast
,
conde nast entertainment
,
Lili Reinhart
,
Riverdale
,
riverdale cast
,
Teen Vogue
“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart plays a game of teen drama trivia!