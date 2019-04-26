



– Nearly 700,000 “Kids II Rocking Sleepers” are being recalled after five infants have died. The infants rolled from their back to stomach.

The sleeping rockers were sold at a variety of retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target, and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012-April 26, 2019. They retailed from $40-$80.

The Kids II Rocking Sleeper is sold under a variety of names:

10081 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10126 Rock & Dream Sleeper – Iggy 10127 Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy 10148 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe 10178 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper 10289 Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge 10292 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton 10320 Automatic Rock ‘N Soothe Sleeper – Cuddle Lamb 10380 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion 10568 Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper 10729 Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper 10872 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra 10888 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Whitley 10890 DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper – Addington 11021 Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts 11022 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms 11063 Rock n’ Soothe Sleeper – Moxley 11164 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion 11171 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES 11357 Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON 11429 Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden 11714 DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper – Anders 11792 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Nolan 11894 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – JUNGLE GARDEN 11895 Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER – EVENING SAFARI 11962 Automatic Rock ‘n Soothe Sleeper – Flora the Unicorn 12115 Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan – Display 60130 Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine 60131 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60163 Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper 60327 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson 60328 Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse 60331 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb 60401 Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels 60600 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow 60635 Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

Caregivers can check the model number and manufacturing date code on the smallest sew-in label attached to the seat pad. If you have a product involved in the recall should stop using it immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

This is the second infant sleeper recall in the past month. Fisher-Price recalled its popular Rock n Play due to infant deaths, as well.