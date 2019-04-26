



Officers are investigating a part of robberies in Elk Grove that could be related.

The incidents happened early Thursday afternoon. Elk Grove police say the first incident happened in front of a business along the 8600 block of Elk Grove Boulevard.

A suspect reportedly walked up to the victim and told him to give up his stuff, but the victim refused. The two started fighting and a second suspect soon jumped in to try and rob the victim. However, the suspects took off empty-handed.

Police say a second incident was reported shortly after along the 9700 block of Tralee Way.

ALSO: CHP Officer Helps Deliver Baby On Interstate 5 Near Elk Grove

This victim says he was walking when two suspects approached him and demanded his stuff. The victim tried to run away, but the suspects caught up to him and threw him to the ground. The suspects pulled out a gun and took the victim’s stuff, then ran off to a waiting car.

Police say two females were in the car, but few other descriptions about the suspects or their vehicle have been released.

Extra officers will be in the area as a precaution on Friday during school arrival and dismissal times, police say.