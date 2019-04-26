



— The dog days of summer are right around the corner and what better to pair that with than a tasty IPA that benefits the Front Street Animal Shelter?

The shelter is always looking for new ways to get animals adopted and they have something brewing this summer.

“Partnerships are really what’s allowed us to be successful,” said spokesperson Bobby Mann.

Front Street is working with New Helvetia Brewing company to release their own craft beer named New Best Friend IPA.

“So we are using locally-grown grapefruits to produce a nice juicy citrus character,” said brewmaster Iver Johnson.

Johnson is serving up the special brew which has a lower alcohol content than typical IPAs.

“So it’s going to be in the 4% instead of the 6-8, and we figured that would be good with the oncoming heat wave, and something you can have more of,” Johnson said.

More IPAs means more money for the shelter, with 100% of the proceeds going to shelter health and medical expenses. Fundraisers like this help thousands of animals each year. In fact, the Front Street Animal Shelter has the highest save rates in the city.

On Saturday, New Helvetia will host a “Yappy Hour” from 12-4 p.m. to preview the beer before it’s officially launched at their Brewfest, June 15.