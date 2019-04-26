ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans has removed the winter snow, cleared debris, and made the repairs necessary to re-open State Route 89 over Monitor Pass.

The roadway opened at 3 p.m. on Friday. Monitor pass is one of four roadways in District 10 that crews close late in the fall for snow and open again in the spring.

The other locations, Ebbetts Pass/SR-4, Sonora Pass/SR-108, and Tioga Pass/SR-120, are all still closed and crews do not have an estimated time of re-opening. Tioga Pass is maintained by Yosemite National Park personnel.

Caltrans warned that winter weather and road conditions can still change rapidly. Motorists should expect the worst conditions and be prepared when traveling in areas subject to hazardous conditions. All vehicles, including those with four-wheel drive or snow tires, should carry chains when traveling during snowy weather.

For the latest in highway information please call our Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).