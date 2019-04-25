WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after he allegedly got into a West Sacramento auto shop to try and burglarize it.

The incident happened early Thursday morning at the Firestone Complete Auto Care shop on Ikea Court.

West Sacramento police say someone called 911 to report they saw what looked like a burglar inside the shop. Officers responded and spotted the suspect inside, so they made a perimeter around the shop.

Multiple warnings were given to the suspect, but officers say he wouldn’t give himself up.

A K9 was eventually deployed and the man was taken into custody.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

The man’s name has not been released at this point.