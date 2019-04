SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Regional Transit wants you to take a ride for National Get On Board Day.

It’s a day that showcases and supports all the benefits public transportation has on the community.

⁦.⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ who says there’s no such thing as a free ride. There is today. #sacrt pic.twitter.com/9TbFr5lIOW — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) April 25, 2019

To celebrate, Sac RT is offering free rides all day long to everyone who boards a bus or light rail with a free ride flyer.

People can either print or screen capture the flyer linked here: https://www.sacrt.com/apps/wp-content/uploads/Get-on-Board-Day-1.pdf