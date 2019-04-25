



— After learning of the battle local high school journalists are in with their district over free speech, the young publisher of an independent newspaper in Pennsylvania, offered to publish their story unedited, and distribute it at their school for free.

Hilde Lysiak, 12, runs the Orange Street News in her hometown and is a fierce advocate for journalists’ first amendment rights.

READ ALSO: 12-Year-Old Journalist Questions Officer Who Threatened To Arrest Her

Lysiak learned about the struggle student journalists were in with their district over a story about a student who works in the adult entertainment industry from a CBS13 story.

The Lodi Unified School District told the newspaper they could not publish the article before providing a copy to the district, saying that it could be obscene.

RELATED: High School Newspaper Battling With District Over Story About Student In Adult Entertainment

This prompted Lysiak to post on the Orange Street News’ Facebook page, reaching out to the staff at The Bruin Voice.

“I wanted the student journalists to know that their voice wasn’t going to be silenced — no matter what the district decided to do,” Lysiak said.

She offered to publish the story unedited and in full, as well as flood Bear Creek High School with hundreds of free copies of the Orange Street News for students, staff, and administrators.

Lysiak said she spoke with a reporter from The Bruin Voice and they believe “the school admin is going to do the right thing and that the story will be published.”