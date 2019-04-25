



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Cincinnati Bengals picked Folsom High grad Jonah Williams 11th overall in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

CBS Sports predicts “He’s a starting NFL offensive lineman, either at right tackle, or perhaps even at guard. Some scouts even think he could be a Pro Bowl center.”

Williams is 6’4″ and 302 pounds. He was an offensive lineman at Folsom and played three years of college football at Alabama. He played right tackle his first season and moved to left tackle his final two seasons. He won a National Championship with Alabama in 2018. The Crimson Tide lost the National Championship in 2016 and 2018. Williams was a unanimous first-team All American in 2018 and a third-team All American in 2017.

The 21-year-old declared for the NFL Draft in January and opted to forego his senior season.