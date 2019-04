Question of the DayTina wants to know, if you had your own DIY website what would it be about?

2 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt 2It’s the latest game show sweeping the nation! Every morning Courtney tests us on our knowledge across the board: Entertainment, Nature, History, Science, Sports, Fashion, Pop Culture, You name it!

2 hours ago

Sea Otter Swim Lessons Pt 2Lori Wallace is finding out how learning to swim with clothes on can save a child’s life.

2 hours ago

Mommy Moment: Goat MilkOftentimes babies have trouble digesting milk. Today, Julissa is showing us a new formula that might be the solution to those tummy troubles.

2 hours ago

Summer Fun Survival #3How do you prepare for the worst case scenario? These classes can help you do just that!

2 hours ago