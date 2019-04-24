Ethan’s Legenade
http://www.legenade.com/

The ABCDEs of Melanoma
A = Asymmetry
B = Border
C = Color
D = Diameter
E = Evolving
UC Davis Health’s Dermatology website:
https://health.ucdavis.edu/dermatology/

American Academy of Dermatology: http://www.aad.org

Huston Textile Co.
American Textile Mill Factory Tour
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00am-12:00pm
Huston Textile Co.

Amy Hānaialiʻi Gilliom
Hawaiian Singer-Songwriter
https://www.amyhanaialiigilliom.com/

Butchering 201~ The Grill
Saturday, April 27th 10 AM
$40 per person
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/taylors-market-butchering-201-spring-grilling-tickets-52420141053

Common Grounds
1900 Vista Del Lago Dr.
Valley Springs
209.772.9000
https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Coffee-Shop/Common-Grounds-351998084811480/

Davis Food Co-op
On the Patio
620 G St.

EAST SAC GARDEN TOUR
GARDENS IN EAST SACRAMENTO
MAY 11 & 12
$20 PER PERSON
*nonprofit for David Lubin Elementary
http://www.eastsacgardentour.com

