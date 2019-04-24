Question of the Day 2Tina wants to know, what is your favorite pasta dish?

15 hours ago

Pietro'sTina Macuha is live at Pietro's Trattoria which is a gorgeous, newly renovated restaurant in Lodi that serves authentic Italian Lunch and Dinner meals.

15 hours ago

All My BestCambi Brown is at All My Best screen printing and embroidery showing you how you can support this women ran business.

15 hours ago

Trivia Toast Pt.2We go through another round of trivia toast.

16 hours ago

Paw PatrolCody is in the studio with the Paw Patrol crew that will be coming to a location near you and he learns the pirate boogie.

16 hours ago