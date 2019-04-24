



— Are you ready for summer? Thunder Valley Casino and Resort is with a full lineup of concerts for the warm summer nights.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for Thunder Rewards Members and Saturday at 10 a.m. for the general public.

The concerts include:

Bad Company

June 7 at 7:30 p.m.

V101’s Summmer Jam: M.C. Hammer, Blackstreet, En Vogue, Montell Jordan, and more

June 8 at 6 p.m.

Foreigner with Andrew Hagar

June 14 at 7 p.m.

Khuc Tinh Xua, a Vietnamese concert

July 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx with Greg Kihn

July 12 at 7 p.m.

Big & Rich with Gone West, featuring Colbie Caillat and Rachel Steele

July 26 at 6:30 p.m.

STYX with Night Ranger

July 27 at 7 p.m.

REO Speedwagon with Warrant

August 16 at 7 p.m.

Martin Nievera & Pops Fernandez with Twogether Again

August 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Rewind Funk ‘n Soul: Featuring Morris Day & the Pointer Sisters, Midnight Star, Jody Watley, and more

August 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle featuring Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson

September 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Adan Cheng, 50th Anniversary Tour

September 28 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Thunder Valley Resort website.