



— San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 21-year-old Tuesday who allegedly had an unlawful relationship with a child.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s office received a call of a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen getting into a vehicle with an adult male at French Camp Elementary, a school she no longer attended. Deputies said an employee recognized the child as a past student. The employee did not recognize the driver. They then contacted the mother of the child, who called the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and detectives located the child safe and unharmed. Their investigation revealed the child and man were in an “unlawful” relationship.

Hector Abel Martin-Matias was arrested and booked on multiple charges including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 years of age, continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.