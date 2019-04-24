



— A Sacramento restaurant is ranked among the best in the country.

The Kitchen Restaurant on Hurley way near Howe Avenue placed 30th on a 24-7 Wall Street Review study. The survey looked at restaurants that have earned a triple-A five-diamond rating, and at least a one-star review on the Michelin guide.

READ ALSO: Rise &Shine: Here Are Sacramento’s Top 5 Breakfast And Brunch Spots

The restaurant offers a fixed-price menu in an open setting.

A Yountville restaurant, The French Laundry, earned the fifth spot, and Le Bernardin in New York was named the best restaurant in the country.