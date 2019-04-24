



— A Roseville woman with Down Syndrome has reached new heights. She became a pilot for a day with the help of a retired Southwest Airlines captain.

Pilot Steve Snyder and his co-pilot Tracy Sharp were grinning from ear to ear Wednesday. They’ll never forget the three-hour adventure where Tracy even took the controls during their flight. They flew to Willows for some lunch and then came back home.

Fire crews showed up for the pair’s return at Sacramento International Airport, to make their arrival extra special.

Tracy called it one of her best days ever. She was welcomed back by crews and her biggest fan, flight attendant Vicki Heath. Health said the pair met a year ago today and became instant friends.

The two hit it off and last August, Vicki invited Tracy to be a flight attendant for a day on a Southwest flight. After the successful trip, Vicki had another idea, to get Tracy in the cockpit and let her be a pilot.

Tracy calls Vicki her “fairy godmother” and gave her a fairy godmother doll as a thank you for making her flight possible.

“You make me cry every time Tracy. It’s a privilege to be your godmother. I love you! And, I’m so grateful you and I are best friends,” Vicki said.

Southwest featured Tracy’s stint as a flight attendant in an article in their in-flight magazine.