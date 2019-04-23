



— People living near a Roseville home say the couple who lives there has had loud arguments before, but an alleged assault took things to another level.

Roseville police continued to process the crime scene at a house in the 1800 block of Cirby Way Monday evening after being called to the home Saturday night after a woman was allegedly set on fire by her boyfriend.

A neighbor who would only give her name as “G” said she heard a violent argument Sunday night.

”We heard choking like someone was choking and we heard that, and the dog was barking,” G said.

When police arrived, they found the woman suffering from burns. The victim, who called 911 herself, was rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Police later identified her live-in boyfriend, 48-year-old Richard Frederiksen, as the person responsible. Frederiksen left to a friend’s house and was arrested later that night.

He is now being held in the South Placer Jail and facing a slew of charges, according to Roseville police spokesperson Rob Baquera, including inflicting corporal punishment, mayhem, and starting a fire that caused great bodily injury and torture.

A family friend of Frederiksen says he’s known him 40 years and can’t believe he’s responsible.

“I was with them a couple of hours before this happened they were perfectly happy and fine. I don’t know how anything could transpire that fast,” said Jeff Schlecta.

The victim was identified as Jessica. According to friends on Facebook, “Prayers have been answered and that her face and hair weren’t badly burned, she’s alert and not talking as her abdomen and arms are wrapped for protection.”

The victim remains in critical condition and many questions remain unanswered, but Frederiksen’s friend says he has theory hinting toward a volatile relationship.

“I saw him right after it happened,” said Schlecta. “He was totally calm and he said that she lit herself on fire.”

Roseville police are still investigating the incident.