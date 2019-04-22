



— The parents of two missing San Joaquin County missing toddlers could be facing murder charges.

The district attorney’s office requested murder charges to be added to the eight counts of child abuse that Aaron Weddles and Princess Canez-Walker already face in connection with the twins’ disappearance.

The couple and their five kids disappeared in January 2018 and were later found without girl Setina and twin brother Ren. The two counts of murder allege Weddles and Canez-Walker are liable for the death of their two children. The DA said neither of the children’s’ bodies has been found.

Despite the ability to charge the defendants with the deaths of these children, the Stockton Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office ask anyone with information concerning the deaths of Ren and Setina to contact investigators with either agency.

The couple’s next hearing has been set for May 7.

According to the DA, the proceedings against Canez-Walker had originally been suspended to determine her competence to stand trial. On February 26, 2019, after doctors’ reports were submitted, the court found Canez-Walker to be competent to stand trial and proceedings were reinstated.