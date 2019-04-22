



Target’s “Car Seat Trade-in Event” started Monday and runs through May 4, 2019.

Customers with old car seats they no longer need can bring them to almost any Target location and receive a 20% off coupon. The coupon is valid for a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear.

All types of car seats are accepted including if they are expired or damaged.

The coupons can be used in-store and online and will be eligible through May 11, 2019.

According to the company’s website, materials from the old car seats will be taken and recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management. They will be turned into new products such as “pallets, plastic buckets and construction materials such as steel beams and carpet padding.”

Find a participating location near you here.