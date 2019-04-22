



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Four people were arrested following a carjacking and high-speed chase in Stockton over the weekend.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday. The victim says he was sitting in his vehicle when a male suspect walked up to him, pulled out a gun, and demanded his vehicle and phone. The victim got out of his car and the suspect drove off; he was later spotted by police in the area of Hammer and West lanes. Officers tried to pull the suspect over, but he reportedly kept driving, leading them on a chase that spanned six miles. It ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle into a home, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured.

Inside the car were Peter Fuentes, 20, Alonzo Castaneda, 20, a male juvenile, 16, and a male juvenile, 15. They were all taken into custody on carjacking, weapons, and gang charges