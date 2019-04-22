



Deputies have arrested two men who are accused of shooting two people in North Sacramento in November 2018 and killing one person.

On November 29, 2018, at 8:22 p.m., two people being shot in the 7100 block of Flanders Way in north Sacramento. One of the victims, 86-year-old John Barton, died.

A sheriff’s department investigation led authorities to two suspects: 23-year-old Khalil Sabree of Elk Grove and 27-year-old Cochese Stevens of Oakland.

Stevens was arrested on December 4, 2018. Sabree, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, was arrested on April 15, 2019.

Both suspects are in custody in the Sacramento County Main Jail.