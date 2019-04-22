



The man who caused a crash that sent a woman to the hospital and caused her to prematurely deliver her baby had blood alcohol content over three times the legal limit, officers say.

On April 8, CHP received reports of a traffic collision on M Street east of 4th Avenue in Rio Linda that involved a parked vehicle and the victim, 6 months pregnant woman Ciara Villegas. As a result, Villegas suffered major injuries.

The CHP says Ronny Ward III, 23, of Sacramento, was driving his Jeep when he allegedly veered to the right and hit a Chevy Impala parked along the road, then hit Villegas, who was standing outside of her vehicle, according to a statement from California Highway Patrol public information officer Ofc. Mike Zerfas.

Refusing a breathalyzer test, Ward III was subjected to a blood sample and released. The CHP reports that his blood alcohol level was found to be three times over the legal limit.

On Friday afternoon, Ward III walked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and surrendered to authorities. He was booked into the jail on felony DUI charges resulting in death or injury to another person.