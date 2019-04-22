Patch Strips:
https://patchstrips.com/
Boma Jewelry:
NECKLACES
https://www.trifectanutrition.com/
Instagram: @emmie_satrazemis
90-day transformation challenge starting in April. More information available at: http://www.trifectanutrition.com
The Jelly Belly Visitor Center offers free self-guided tours daily from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
ASI Food Pantry Donations
http://www.asi.csus.edu/programs/food-pantry/donate/
NOW That’s a Dress
Tonight 5:30pm-7:30pm
Hyatt Regency
Downtown Sacramento
Free Admission
All Dresses and Bags are $10!!
https://now100fm.com/event/now-thats-a-dress-benefiting-ticket-to-dream-foundation/
IT’S MY HAIR SALON
https://www.facebook.com/itsmyhairsacramento/
IG: @itsmyhairsalon
DESTINATION AESTHETICS
768 University Ave
Sacramento
(916) 844-4913
https://destinationaesthetics.com/