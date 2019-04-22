



Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich sources in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. The Sandwich Spot

Photo: mark d./Yelp

Topping the list is Capital Avenue’s The Sandwich Spot, situated at 1630 18th St. With 4.5 stars out of 547 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

At this chain eatery, you can expect both signature and classic sandwiches, along with chips and baked goods. Lock in on notable sandwich options like the Blue Man Group with hot turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese and avocado or the Coyote Ugly with roast beef and cream cheese. Check out the full menu here.

2. Bon Air Market and Deli

Photo: heather r./Yelp

Bon Air Market and Deli, a grocery store and deli that offers sandwiches and more in Marshall School, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 200 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2531 J St. to see for yourself.

Create your own sandwich at this popular joint, or choose one of the 40 signature sandwiches on the menu. Choices include the Sooper Dooper with two types of salami, cheese and bologna and the Pucker Up with pastrami, cheese and sauerkraut. The full menu can be seen here.

3. Vela Cafe

Photo: feras j./Yelp

Downtown, check out Vela Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 173 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Mediterranean spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, by heading over to 1000 I St.

Signature sandwiches at this joint include the classic California BLT with avocado and lemon aioli; the falafel wrap with lettuce, tomato, onion and tahini sauce; and the King’s club with turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, lettuce and tomato. Check out the full line of offerings here.