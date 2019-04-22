A sign is displayed in front of property for sale on April 19, 2016 in Monterey Park, California. Southern California home prices jumped 5.6% in March compared to last year, as buyers fight over a meager supply of homes bidding up the value and according to the California Association of Realtors, In Los Angles County for example, only 27% of households could reasonably afford to purchase the median-priced home toward the end of last year. / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)





– Sales of existing U.S. homes fell in March after a huge gain the previous month, held back partly by a sharp slowdown among the most expensive properties.

The National Association of Realtors says home sales fell 4.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.21 million, down from 5.48 million in February. The drop followed an 11.2 percent gain the previous month, the largest in more than three years.

Home sales are struggling to rebound after slumping in the second half of last year, when a jump in mortgage rates to nearly 5% discouraged many would-be buyers.

Realtors expect sales to rebound in coming months. Borrowing costs have since fallen back to an average of 4.2% on a 30-year fixed mortgage. The job market also remains solid.