ORLANDO (CBS Local) – Video of an Easter bunny brawling in Orlando is going viral.

The identity of the person wearing the bunny suit is unknown, but he looks hopping mad as he was caught on video throwing several punches at a man in downtown Orlando near on Sunday night.

An Orlando police officer eventually stepped in to break up the fight. Instagram user Workfth posted the video.

You can hear people chanting in the crowd, “Kick his a**!” Another person yells, “Go, Easter Bunny, go!”

After the officer pulls the fluffy vigilante off the man, he does a little shadowboxing and chest bumps someone in the crowd.

It is unknown if any charges were filed in connection with the brawl.