NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A ferocious feline stood its ground last week in North Highlands when a coyote came sniffing around the porch.

Ed Wahl caught the curious encounter on his security camera and posted it to the North Highlands, CA Neighbors Facebook group to show off his feisty cat.

In the video, a coyote comes up toward the porch, where Wahl’s cat is waiting. The cat stands its ground while the coyote sniffs around. After a few seconds, the coyote runs to the side and the cat stays put, guarding the porch until the coyote finally walks away.

Wahl said this happened off of Watt Avenue last Wednesday.