SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 10: Bottles of soda are displayed in a cooler at a convenience store on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco board of supervisors has approved an ordinance that would require warning labels to be placed on advertisements for soda and sugary drinks to alert consumers of the risk of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. The ordinance would also ban advertising of sugary drinks on city-owned property. If San Francisco mayor Ed Lee approves the measure, the law would be the first of its kind in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)





Efforts to tax sugary drinks and limit how much soda can be sold in a single cup have stalled in the California Legislature.

Assemblyman Richard Bloom on Monday pushed his soda tax bill off to next year. Assemblyman David Chiu’s has similarly delayed his bill that would ban the sale of soda cups bigger than 16 ounces.

Neither bill had enough support to pass but both lawmakers say they’ll keep trying for passage next year. Both bills are aimed at cracking down on public health concerns related to soda consumption.

The American Beverage Association is cheering Bloom’s move, saying a beverage tax would unfairly harm businesses and families.

California lawmakers banned local governments from adopting taxes on soda last year under pressure from the beverage association.