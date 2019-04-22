



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The 2019-2020 Broadway on Tour shows feature “A Christmas Story” and “Dear Evan Hanson” as the shows temporarily move to Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium during the renovation of Community Center Theater.

The series kicks off with “A Christmas Story The Musical” on Friday, November 8, 2019 and ends with “Come From Away” in mid-May.

The full lineup:

“A Christmas Story” November 8, 2019-November 17, 2019

“Dear Evan Hanson” January 15, 2020-January 26, 2020

“A Bronx Tale” March 3, 2020-March 8, 2020

“Bandstand” April 7, 2020-April 12, 2020

“Come From Away” May 19, 2020-May 24, 2020

“Dear Evan Hanson” won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also won the 2018 GRAMMY for Best Musical Theater Album. The critically acclaimed show “addresses a lot of serious issues including suicide, anxiety, depression, bullying and the impact of social media in our lives.”

The songwriting team behind “Dear Evan Hanson” also wrote the music for “A Christmas Story The Musical.” The show was nominated for three Tony Awards.

“A Bronx Tale” is “bursting with high-energy dance numbers and original doo-wop tunes from Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Tony Award-nominee Glenn Slater (Love Never Dies).” It takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s.

“Bandstand” follows six soldiers returning from war in 1945 and looking for a place to call home. “Bandstand” wont the Tony Award for choreography. It’s choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler, who also choreographed “Hamilton”.

“Come From Away” is a true story about 9/11. 7,000 passengers on 38 planes were stranded in a small Newfoundland town after all flights were grounded.

Season tickets are currently on sale. Individual seats go on sale at a future date.