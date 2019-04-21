ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Two Elk Grove Police Officers chasing down a suspect accidentally shot each other.

It started as a call about an RV burglary on Tegan Road Saturday night. The caller said he saw a man with a gun. An officer went to check it out and saw a man take off running. The officer followed him to the Walgreens parking lot, near Laguna and Franklin, and by then, another officer showed up.

“I said get out of the window because there’s going to be bullets spraying here in a little bit,” Dean Trafton, a resident, said.

One officer was on each side of the suspect, facing each other. Police say the suspect moved toward one of them, with his hands near his waist, and that’s when the officers started shooting. While shooting at the suspect, both officers also shot each other.

The suspect and both officers were all taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the SWAT team rushed to the RV, where all this started.

Police cleared the scene, making sure no one was hiding in the RV, and everyone living in the area was safe.

“We’ve seen the cops when we looked out the window and they all had their guns drawn towards the trailer and you know anytime guns are drawn there’s a possibility of there being a shooting,” Trafton said.

The SWAT team was able to safely clear the RV.

Both officers have been released from the hospital.

The suspect has been identified as a 41-year-old Sacramento man. He is still at the hospital being treated for his injuries. Once released from the hospital, he will be booked for multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.