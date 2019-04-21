



— Police say someone opened fire inside the Tilted Turtle bar in Modesto just after midnight Sunday morning.

Two people were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition.

ALSO: $35 Million Manufacturing Plant Coming to Modesto, Bringing 250 New Jobs

A third victim showed up at the hospital a short time later with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.