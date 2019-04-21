



— CBS13 News anchor Shirin Rajaee got quite the surprise this week when her long-time boyfriend unexpectedly popped the question.

She said yes, of course!

Shirin’s now fiance, Joe Khalil, who is also a television news anchor at a different station, devised an elaborate plan to unite the two in the same spot where they met years ago, in front of the Capitol.

Joe arranged to have cameras capture the moment and for their families to join them after the proposal for a celebration.

Join us in congratulating Shirin and Joe!