Breakfast with the Bunny

Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park

9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road

SEATING TIMES:

8:00, 8:45 and 9:30

COST:

$5 per person in advance or $7 at the door

Children under 2 years old eat free

All children must be accompanied by a paying adult

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/breakfast-with-the-bunny-elk-grove/

ReStore

819 N. 10th St.

(916) 440-1215

https://habitatgreatersac.org/restore/shop/

FREE EVENT-EVERYTHING IS FREE

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Festersen Park

2275 Village Green Drive, Roseville, CA 95747

Saturday, April 20th (11am-1pm)

25th Annual Spring Eggstravaganza

Folsom’s Spring Eggstravaganza

1302 Riley Street, Folsom, California 95630

Schedule · Saturday, April 20, 2019

8:00 AM — Carnival/Vendor Fair/Pancake Breakfast Opens

9:15 AM — Magic Show with Trevor Wyatt Magic

10:00 AM — Egg Hunt!

10:15 AM – Parent Egg Hunt on Field A (yellow)

10:30 AM – Magic Show with Trevor Wyatt Magic

https://www.facebook.com/events/553810171781504/

Egg-O-Rama and Pancake Breakfast

Howe Park

2201 Cottage Way , Sacramento, CA 95825

Breakfast $3

Egg Hunt, Bunny Battle and Carnival $5

Picture with the Easter Bunny $5

Schedule:

-8am-11am: Pancake Breakfast

-9:45am: Classic Egg Hunt

-10:15am: Ages 2-3 and Ages 4-7

-11:15am: Ages 8-12 and Ages 13-17

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/egg-o-rama-and-pancake-breakfast/

Helicopter Egg Drop

North Natomas Regional Park

2501 New Market Dr, Sacramento, California 95835

SCHEDULE:

8:30AM-9:30 AM – Please arrive on time to check in your child to receive a wristband.

9:30AM-12PM – Bunny Hill for ages 4 & under (stamp)

9:45 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 5-7 (yellow wristband)

10:15 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 8-10 (purple wristband)

10:45 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 11+ (green wristband)

https://www.facebook.com/events/409157482978941/

47th Annual UC Davis Powwow

UC Davis Campus Outdoor East and West Quad

Saturday April 20th, 2019

10am to 10pm

Grand entry: 12 noon

https://ccc.ucdavis.edu/powwow

https://www.facebook.com/events/1256598121147461/

99 Drift

Today

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way, Stockton

9 AM – 5 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/768437160181420/



Stockton Ports vs Modesto Nuts

Tonight 1st pitch 7:10 PM

404 W Fremont St Stockton

http://www.stocktonports.com

https://www.milb.com/stockton/ballpark/back-porch

https://www.facebook.com/Portsbaseball/

The STOCKMARKET

445 W. Weber Ave., Stockton

Today 10 AM – 4 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/320482095255986/

http://www.stockmarketca.com/new-attend/

Invictus Youth Foundation

Champions Banquet Thursday April 25th

https://www.invictusyouthfoundation.org/about

Sacramento Beer Week

April 26-May 5

SacBeerWeek.com