Breakfast with the Bunny
Pavilion in Elk Grove Regional Park
9950 Elk Grove-Florin Road
SEATING TIMES:
8:00, 8:45 and 9:30
COST:
$5 per person in advance or $7 at the door
Children under 2 years old eat free
All children must be accompanied by a paying adult
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/breakfast-with-the-bunny-elk-grove/
ReStore
819 N. 10th St.
(916) 440-1215
https://habitatgreatersac.org/restore/shop/
FREE EVENT-EVERYTHING IS FREE
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Festersen Park
2275 Village Green Drive, Roseville, CA 95747
Saturday, April 20th (11am-1pm)
25th Annual Spring Eggstravaganza
Folsom’s Spring Eggstravaganza
1302 Riley Street, Folsom, California 95630
Schedule · Saturday, April 20, 2019
8:00 AM — Carnival/Vendor Fair/Pancake Breakfast Opens
9:15 AM — Magic Show with Trevor Wyatt Magic
10:00 AM — Egg Hunt!
10:15 AM – Parent Egg Hunt on Field A (yellow)
10:30 AM – Magic Show with Trevor Wyatt Magic
https://www.facebook.com/events/553810171781504/
Egg-O-Rama and Pancake Breakfast
Howe Park
2201 Cottage Way , Sacramento, CA 95825
Breakfast $3
Egg Hunt, Bunny Battle and Carnival $5
Picture with the Easter Bunny $5
Schedule:
-8am-11am: Pancake Breakfast
-9:45am: Classic Egg Hunt
-10:15am: Ages 2-3 and Ages 4-7
-11:15am: Ages 8-12 and Ages 13-17
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/egg-o-rama-and-pancake-breakfast/
Helicopter Egg Drop
North Natomas Regional Park
2501 New Market Dr, Sacramento, California 95835
SCHEDULE:
8:30AM-9:30 AM – Please arrive on time to check in your child to receive a wristband.
9:30AM-12PM – Bunny Hill for ages 4 & under (stamp)
9:45 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 5-7 (yellow wristband)
10:15 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 8-10 (purple wristband)
10:45 AM – Helicopter drop for ages 11+ (green wristband)
https://www.facebook.com/events/409157482978941/
47th Annual UC Davis Powwow
UC Davis Campus Outdoor East and West Quad
Saturday April 20th, 2019
10am to 10pm
Grand entry: 12 noon
https://ccc.ucdavis.edu/powwow
https://www.facebook.com/events/1256598121147461/
99 Drift
Today
San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
1658 S Airport Way, Stockton
9 AM – 5 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/768437160181420/
Stockton Ports vs Modesto Nuts
Tonight 1st pitch 7:10 PM
404 W Fremont St Stockton
http://www.stocktonports.com
https://www.milb.com/stockton/ballpark/back-porch
https://www.facebook.com/Portsbaseball/
The STOCKMARKET
445 W. Weber Ave., Stockton
Today 10 AM – 4 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/320482095255986/
http://www.stockmarketca.com/new-attend/
Invictus Youth Foundation
Champions Banquet Thursday April 25th
https://www.invictusyouthfoundation.org/about
What are Homebuyers looking for?
Curb Appeal
Paint
Flooring
Updating the Kitchen
Updating the Bathrooms
Larson Montgomery Real Estate Team
Keller Williams Realty
2295 Iron Point Road, Ste#160
530.350.6335
DRE #’s 01406150 / 01909063 / 01884981
Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids.
340 G Street, Davis, CA 95616
530.231.5538
http://www.shopbubblebelly.com/
Sacramento Beer Week
April 26-May 5
SacBeerWeek.com